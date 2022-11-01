‘Blight’ site in Darlaston finally will be redeveloped after two decades

Artist impression of proposed new housing on the old Kings Hill JMI site in Joynson Street, Darlaston. PIC: Design Studio Architects

Walsall Council’s planning committee rubber stamped a proposal to create a total of 45 homes on the site on Joynson Street, at the junction of Old Park Road.

The old Kings Hill JMI site in Joynson Street, Darlaston

The site was once home to Kings Hill JMI School but was closed and subject to a suspected arson attack in 1992, which led to its eventual demolition.

But the news the plot of land will now be transformed by developer Sarwan Samrai has been greeted with delight.

Darlaston South councillor Paul Bott said: “I welcome this development, it is long overdue.

“This site has been fly-tipped for years and years and years and has been a blight on King’s Hill for many years. I thank the (developers) for taking the initiative to build on this site.”

At Monday’s meeting, Sarwan Samrai said: “The site has been vacant for over 20 years now and, due to planning officer delays we have been waiting over three years to come to committee.

“The Government stated the policy for the UK is for as much social housing as possible and so we welcome this coming to committee and look forward to building housing that is affordable and needed in the locality.”

The development will feature 35 units newly built made up of a new 29 apartment block, and four houses while the conversion of an existing building on site will create an additional two new flats.

A total of 48 parking spaces and a bin store, private gardens and landscaping will also be created as part of the development.

Officers had recommended approving the scheme, subject to conditions to resolve some highways issues and this was backed by committee members.

A report said: “The application site is allocated for housing and the

principle of residential development at the site is therefore acceptable.

“The layout and appearance of the development is in keeping with the character of the area and the standard of amenity provided by the new dwellings is acceptable.

“No significant impact on neighbour amenity has been identified and no objections from local residents have been received.

“In addition, the council’s lack of five-year housing land supply affords additional weight in the decision making process and it is acknowledged that the proposal will contribute to housing targets in the region.