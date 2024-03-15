Garage and MOT centre has £350k auction price tag

Star Garage, at 222 Darlaston Road, Darlaston, has operated as a family-run vehicle repair business for more than three decades.

The vacant freehold on the premises is listed in the livestreamed Bond Wolfe auction on Wednesday, March 27.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a spacious and well-established local repair garage fronting a busy main road. It is well equipped and offers the potential to undertake some modernisation and extend further subject to any necessary planning permission.

“We feel this offers an excellent opportunity for anyone in the motor repair trade and believe there will be significant interest from potential bidders from across the country when it goes under the hammer at our upcoming livestreamed auction.”

The property stands behind double gates with a tarmac driveway and forecourt providing off-road customer car parking.

Mr Tudor said: “The spacious accommodation includes an MOT waiting area, two offices, a parts store and an MOT bay with a painted concrete floor and in-set rolling road and Bradbury four post vehicle lift.

“An interconnecting door leads to a service and repair workshop with a painted concrete floor and both four and two-post vehicle lifts, a rear workshop/store, tyre store, an internal courtyard with concrete surfacing and a two-post lift with canopy overhead.

“Beyond the courtyard there are roller shutters leading to a former body shop and store. The accommodation extends to 3,237 sq ft or thereabouts.”

The property fronts the western side of the busy A462 close to its junction with the A4038 Pinfold Street.

Mr Tudor added: “We understand that the property has been established for motor trade use since the early 1980s and it is considered to occupy a good immediate catchment area for the trade."

Star Garage is one of 191 lots in the auction.