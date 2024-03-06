Josie, who is a resident at Parklands Court nursing home in Bloxwich, celebrated her 100th birthday in style on Friday – with a tiara reading 'Birthday Queen'. And with a secret like hers – being waiting on hand and foot – her accessory was quite fitting.

Josie Mills was born on March 1, 1924 on Hampton Road in Birmingham, and grew up to have two children of her own. Her daughter, Amanda, joined her and the other Parklands residents on Friday for a fun-filled day of singing, dancing, and Prosecco. She was also treated to not one, but two birthday cakes.

"I had a wonderful time," Josie said. "Everybody couldn't do enough for me. It was lovely."