Appeal after man 'punched and kicked' before being 'bundled into car and driven away'

Walsall Police have made the appeal and released a CCTV image of three men the force said they want to speak to after a man was seen to be punched and kicked on a car park on Silver Street in Brownhills on Wednesday.

The man was then shown being pushed into a silver Mazda 3 and driven away.

Walsall Police have said that no injuries have been reported, but they want to establish what happened on Wednesday and identify the three men and have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.