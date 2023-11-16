Police issue image of wanted man after weapon fired in Bloxwich disorder

West Midlands Police has appealed for information concerning the whereabouts of Gage Wilkes who is wanted in connection with making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers want to speak to him following a disorder on Croxdene Avenue, Bloxwich, in the afternoon of October 18.

Damage was reportedly caused to the windows of a home on the street as well as to a car parked on a driveway after a weapon was fired.

No one was said to be injured as a result of the incident.

Police also want to speak to Gage concerning another disorder which involved other weapons.

Anyone who sees him has been urged not to approach him and to instead call 999 quoting crime numbers 20/840295/23 or 20/863995/23.