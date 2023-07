Bloxwich pub shut down after shooting will be demolished to make way for new flats

A Bloxwich pub which was shut down following a shooting in the bar more than 15 years ago will be pulled down to make way for new apartments.

The former Eagle pub in Cresswell Crescent, Walsall. PIC: Google Street View Sep Properties Ltd has been given the go-ahead to demolish The Eagle, on Cresswell Crescent, and replace it with a new block containing nine two-bedroom flats.