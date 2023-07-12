Police appeal after motorcyclist receives 'life-changing injuries' in crash

Lichfield Road and Park Road, where the incident is said to have happened

The collision, involving a green Kawasaki Versys motorbike and a Fiat Ducato van, occurred at the junction of Lichfield Road and Park Road, in Bloxwich, Walsall, at around 8.30am on Friday, June 30.

It left the 63-year-old male rider with life-threatening injuries.

Detective sergeant Julie Lyman, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "We would like to hear from witnesses or people with information to please contact us so we can establish exactly what happened.

"We would especially like to hear from people who may have dash cam footage."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said an ambulance, a MERIT doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews discovered a motorbike and a van had been involved in a collision. The motorcyclist, a man, had suffered serious injuries and, after receiving treatment from ambulance staff at the scene, was conveyed to University Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.