Man found dead at Bloxwich home died of 'multiple stab wounds'

Lee Gadd, 51, died in Bloxwich

The inquest into the death of 51-year-old Lee Gadd was opened and then adjourned at the Black Country Coroners Court on Thursday morning.

The court heard that Mr Gadd, of Broad Lane, in Bloxwich, was found dead by officers from West Midlands Police at his home address on May 24 – after concerns were raised for his welfare.

Area coroner Joanne Lees said: "The death of Lee Gadd was reported to the coroner's court by West Midlands Police and his family confirmed his details. He lived in Broad Lane, Bloxwich, and was born on November 12, 1969. He died on May 24, 2021, at his home address.

"He was a single man, a plumber by way of occupation and was born in West Bromwich.

Tributes at the house on Broad Lane, Bloxwich, where Lee Gadd was allegedly murdered

"West Midlands Police attended his home address on May 24 following a concern for Mr Gadd's welfare and sadly he was found deceased in the property.

"A forensic post-mortem was carried out and the medical cause of death was given as 1a) multiple stab wounds to the back and neck. He was identified by a member of his family.

"I am aware that a person has been charged in connection with Mr Gadd's death and has appeared in court. I will formally open the inquest and suspend it in the view of awaiting the outcome of criminal proceedings. I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Mr Gadd."

Bradley Pye, 24, who also lived in Broad Lane, has been charged with the murder of Mr Gadd. He appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court last month.

Mr Gadd spent most of his life in the Walsall area and is understood to have gone to Sneyd Comprehensive School before serving as a trooper with the Queen’s Royal Lancers and later setting up his own plumbing business.

In a statement, his family said: “No words can describe the pain we are suffering. We are a devastated family with the loss of our Lee, he was a dedicated father and family man.

“He was a funny, caring and loyal person, and a huge hole has been left in our family and our hearts.

“Our lives will never be the same again.”