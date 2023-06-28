Homes plan for garage is rejected

Golds Car And Van Hire on Chester Road in Aldridge. PIC: Google Street View

It had been hoped Golds Car and Van Hire on Chester Road would be transformed into a new residential development featuring three-bedroom properties.

But the application by Paul Gold was refused by planning officers at Walsall Council who listed a raft of reasons for opposing the development proposal.

Among those reasons were it would represent ‘inappropriate development within the Green Belt and a failure to show there would be no harm to species in the area.

It also fell down because it falls within the Cannock Chase Special Area of Conservation and no information had been provided what impact it might have on the beauty spot.

In the application, Golds said they believed it was an appropriate redevelopment of the site, adding the new homes would be in keeping with existing properties in the area.

But Walsall planning officers said: “The proposal is inappropriate development in the green belt.

“No very special circumstances have been demonstrated to outweigh the harm the development would have on the green belt.

“The introduction of an almost solid built form along the south-east portion of the site is considered would result in additional harm to Green Belt openness

over and above the existing buildings and layout which is currently absent of any buildings.

“The proposed parking layout along Lichfield Road would not reflect the adjacent pattern of development or building line and fails to adequately address this prominent frontage and as such, failing to preserve the openness of the Green Belt.

“The proposed development falls within the 15km zone of influence relating to the Cannock Chase Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and has failed to provide any information in relation to likely impacts on the SAC arising from the proposed addition of 15 dwellings and has failed to provide any potential necessary mitigation measures or a mechanism for securing them

“The application fails to provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate whether there would be any adverse impact upon protected species, or their habitats

“The development would have an unacceptable impact on road safety and have a negative impact on the operation of the strategic road network.”