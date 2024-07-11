Police called to Walsall street after man allegedly seen with crossbow
Police were called to a Walsall street to reports of a man carrying a crossbow.
Published
Officers were alerted to a man carrying the weapon in Victor Street, Caldmore, at around 12.15pm on Monday.
They searched nearby but found nobody matching the description or armed with a weapon, West Midlands Police said.
A spokesman for the force said officers were reviewing CCTV footage in the area.
He added: "Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/565454/24."