People who spot missing Walsall man asked to call 999

Police are looking for a man who has gone missing from his home in Walsall.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Officers have appealed for help in finding 50-year-old Rizwan.

He was last seen wearing a blue/black polo top and tan coloured trousers, West Midlands Police said.

Have you seen Rizwan?

The force has issued a picture of the missing man in a bid to track him down.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 and quote 448122.

