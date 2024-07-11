People who spot missing Walsall man asked to call 999

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers have appealed for help in finding 50-year-old Rizwan.

He was last seen wearing a blue/black polo top and tan coloured trousers, West Midlands Police said.

Have you seen Rizwan?

The force has issued a picture of the missing man in a bid to track him down.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 and quote 448122.