People who spot missing Walsall man asked to call 999
Police are looking for a man who has gone missing from his home in Walsall.
Published
Officers have appealed for help in finding 50-year-old Rizwan.
He was last seen wearing a blue/black polo top and tan coloured trousers, West Midlands Police said.
The force has issued a picture of the missing man in a bid to track him down.
Anyone who sees him should call 999 and quote 448122.