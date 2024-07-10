Police investigating shooting in Beechdale which happened on same day as murder nearby

The cordon at Stephenson Avenue in Beechdale was due to remain in place until 2pm today (Wednesday) after reports of shots being fired on Monday. On the same day a man in his 20s was shot and killed and anonther man injured in nearby Well Lane, Blakenall. Three men were arrested after the fatal shooting which police called a 'targeted attack.'

A police presence is in place in Well Lane Bloxwich and Stephenson Avenue, Beechdale after separate shooting incidents on Monday.

West Midlands Police have not disclosed if the Stephenson Avenue incident is connected to the fatal shooting.

A spokesperson said: "We are investigating reports of a firearms discharge on Stephenson Avenue, Beechdale on Monday July 8. A cordon has been put in place while we make enquiries to establish what happened."

Police have been given Section 60 stop and search powers following the violence in the Blakenall area wand are continuing enquires.

Chief Inspector Phil Dolby, the policing commander for Walsall said: "I understand the shooting incidents have left the community shocked and worried

"I want to reach out to you to let you know that we really understand. That the quick actions of detectives and officers meant that we swiftly arrested three suspects.

"My officers have been visiting local schools today to reassure the young people in the area and I'm working with local partners including your local councillors and local community voices.

="Detectives are working around the clock and will leave no stone unturned to find out why this has happened and to make sure that anyone involved is arrested.

Meanwhile Councillor Pete Smith who represents the Blakenall ward has called for a public meeting on a date to be arranged to discuss the trouble and violence in the area.

Posting on a Facebook page covering Blakenall and surrounding areas he said he had already had a meeting with Chief Inspector Dolby and Walsall Council.

He said: "I made clear at the meeting the worries and concerns of the local community.

"There will be a public meeting held, attended by senior police and senior council officials with the date, time and venue of such to be determined quite soon.

"The Police will announce this on their website, once it has been fixed.

"I am sure all our condolences and thoughts in the meantime are with the family and friends of the young man who has lost his life."

