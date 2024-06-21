Pelsall music fans set to be transported back to the 1980s
Visitors to Pelsall Community and Arts Centre will be transported back to the 80s tomorrow night with a show which will take them back to the time of Madonna, Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glen Leon will perform his Bringing on Back the 80s show for a great night of reminiscing and dancing at the centre, on Station Road, Pelsall.
Tickets at £16 are available from www.ticketsource or on the door at £16