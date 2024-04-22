Police appeal for man, 53, wanted on suspicion of harassment

Police are asking for help in locating the whereabouts of Sean Groves, 53, from Walsall, who is wanted on suspicion of harassment.

Police are asking anyone who has seen him to get in contact with them via their 101 number.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Have you seen Sean Groves? The 53-year-old from Walsall is wanted on suspicion of harassment.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/254662/24."