Man arrested after being caught shoplifting

Officers from St Matthew's and Pleck Police arrested the man in Walsall town centre on Monday evening after he was reported for shoplifting.

A further check by officers found that the man was also wanted for another four thefts and he taken into custody.

A spokesman for St Matthew's Police said: "PC Patel with the assistance of Pleck WMP have arrested an adult male this evening for shoplifting in Walsall town centre.

"The male is also wanted for another four thefts."