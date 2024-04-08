New school term warning: Parents urged to check their vaccination records as measles and whooping cough cases rise

Childhood infections can cause a child to miss out on school due to being unwell, end up in hospital and even experience life-long complications.

A number of clinics have been set up offering the MMR vaccine in the region this month.

Nadia Inglis, interim director of public health at Walsall Council, said: “We know your child’s health is your top priority and so protecting them from serious disease is incredibly important.

"If your child is not vaccinated, they are not protected. Therefore, I urge parents in Walsall to check their child is up to date with their vaccines including MMR.

"Although it is important that vaccines are given on time for the best protection, if you or your child have missed a vaccine, it is never too late to catch up.

"You can check your child’s red book (personal child health record) or contact your GP practice to find out your immunisation status, and to book an appointment. You can also visit an upcoming vaccination clinic to catch up on any missed doses.”

There will be two clinics at Pinfold Health Centre, Bloxwich on April 20 and 27, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, and another clinic at Broadway Medical Centre in Walsall on April 27 from 10am to 4pm.

They are open to those born after 1970 who haven't received both doses and are registered with a participating Walsall-based GP practice.

Appointments can be booked by calling 01922 501999.

A clinic will also take place on April 20, from 10am to 2pm, at the West Family Hub, Ilmington House, Crescent Road, Wednesbury, for all eligible children who are due or have missed a dose of the MMR vaccine.

The DTP vaccine and the MenACWY vaccine will also be available at this clinic.

Appointments can be booked by calling 01922 902035.

The clinics will be staffed by trained healthcare professionals who specialise in childhood vaccinations and follow all safety protocols.

Children will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is offered for free on the NHS.

All children are invited for their first MMR vaccine on the NHS when they turn one.

The second dose is given when they reach three years and four months of age.

Health bosses say having two doses of the vaccine provides the best protection against MMR and adults and older children can be vaccinated at any age if they have not been fully vaccinated before.

The whooping cough (pertussis) vaccine is also offered for free on the NHS and is routinely given to babies and younger children.

Pregnant women should also have the whooping cough vaccine.