No arrests yet more than a fortnight after shots fired at Walsall property

Shots were fired at a property from a car on Truda Street, Palfrey, shortly before 3am on March 20. No one was injured.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Saturday that enquiries into the incident were still ongoing and has urged people with information to come forward.

The force said it is regularly carrying out "targeted patrols" in Walsall, including in the areas of Caldmore and Palfrey, as part of Operation Guardian Western.

The operation sees officers present in "problem hotspots" for youth violence and knife crime.

Sgt Chris Turner, neighbourhood policing supervisor based in the town, said: "The Caldmore and Palfrey area forms part of our regular targeted patrols as part of Operation Guardian.

"This complements our team of neighbourhood officers who carry out regular patrols in those areas.

"We will continue to ensure patrols are carried out in those areas to offer reassurance to the public. Please feel free to come and chat to my officers. They will only be too happy to listen to any issues of concern."

Anyone with information about the shooting has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting crime number 20/335424/24.

Alternatively, speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.