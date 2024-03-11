Mayor ready to welcome guests to charity gala

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Mayor of Walsall Councillor Chris Towe is inviting people from across Walsall Borough to Pelsall Community and Arts Centre on Saturday to be a part of his charity gala, which will aim to raise funds for his chosen charities in his mayoral year.

This means that funds raised from the gala night will be split between NHS charity Well Wishers, Acorns Hospice, the Walsall Community Network and Santa's Black Country Toy Appeal, four charities the mayor said were very close to his heart.

He said that it was part of a year of events that he hoped would help those charities and spoke about what people could expect from the evening.

He said: "I think it's going to be a fabulous night and, first and foremost, I would like people to be able to come along and have a great night out.

"It's really about getting dressed up, coming along and enjoying themselves with a bit of fun and entertainment."

Entertainment on the night will be headlined by Jaqueline Fayre, who has appeared on X Factor, as well as performances from singers Keir Edwards and Michael Paul and instrumental sets from Chris Booth and Pelsall Councillor Edward Lee.

Councillor Towe said he was also very thankful to Pelsall Community and Arts Centre for their support and for kindly offering to host the event on Saturday.

He said: "Pelsall Community and Arts Centre came to me and offered to host the event for me, which I thought was really kind of them.

"They had previously invited me to the opening of the new centre when they renamed it and I think it just speaks of their public spirit when they offered to host the gala night for me.

"It's going to be a fabulous night, all helping the charities, so I would encourage people to book their tickets now and come on Saturday for a great night."

The Mayor of Walsall's Charity Gala takes place on Saturday, starting at 8pm, with tickets for the night costing £10 each, plus 84p booking fee.

To find out more and to buy a ticket, go to shorturl.at/eHK26