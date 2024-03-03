Ann Widdecombe visiting Walsall and Bloxwich this week

Ms Widdecombe is touring the town centre on Tuesday and then speaking at a meeting in St Mary's the Mount Church Hall, Glebe Street.

Reform UK Walsall and Bloxwich General Election candidate Elaine Williams will then be taking Ms Widdecombe around a community garden on Wednesday.

She said: "We are really looking forward to showing Ann around Walsall and Bloxwich.

"On Tuesday, We will be taking her on a tour of the town centre in the afternoon and there will be an evening meeting at St Mary's the Mount Church Hall, Glebe Street at 7.30pm.

"On Wednesday I have arranged a visit for Ann to Goscote Greenacres Community Gardens, which is a charity that helps people with learning disabilities, and following that Ann will be in Bloxwich before leaving the constituency."

Ms Widdecombe is currently Reform UK's spokesman for immigration and justice. She is famed for her acid tongue, no-nonsense approach to politics and starring in Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

The meeting on Tuesday evening is open to the public but tickets should be pre-booked to guarantee admittance at tinyurl.com/WalsallWiddecombe. Tickets cost £4.