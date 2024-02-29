Masterpiece artworks roll into Walsall on tour of country – take a look inside

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tate has joined forces with the international art foundation Art Explora and MuMo mobile museum to take the paintings on a 12-week tour until May 11.

The lorry containing masterpieces by artists including David Hockney, Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol travelled to Walsall Wood's Oak Park Active Living Centre yesterday where it will stay until this Saturday.

The Mobile Museum is touring a specially curated exhibition Soup, Socks and Spiders! Art of the Everyday, an exploration of the "still life" genre which features Andy Warhol's celebrated Campbell's Soup Cans.

The exhibition brings together contemporary and historic works of art from the Tate national collection that present everyday objects in unexpected ways.

It features work by 22 artists including Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Fernand Leger, Roy Lichtenstein, Nam June Paik, Cornelia Parker, Wolfgang Tillmans and Andy Warhol.

It is expected that the tour will offer a first encounter with art to groups of school children and young people across the region as well as community groups, care home residents and adults from all backgrounds.

There will be a return visit to Walsall and Willenhall in May and a visit to Stoke-on-Trent at the end of March.