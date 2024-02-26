Walsall’s newly relocated midwifery-led unit welcomes first bundle of joy in baby Jordan

Baby Jordan became a VIP when he came into the world on Sunday after the unit had just reopened on the Manor Hospital site.

Proud mum Libby-Michele Francis and dad Nathaneal Christou were thrilled to meet their seven-pound, 14-ounce bundle of joy.

Libby-Michele said her midwife had discussed the possibility of giving birth at a midwifery-led unit (MLU).

“It’s lovely there and the staff I had were absolutely amazing,” said the 21-year-old, who lives in Oldbury.

“The room I was in was lush and it was so comfortable and personal, it felt so relaxing.”

Libby-Michele’s waters broke at 5.40am yesterday and Jordan was born at 8.34am.

She said Jordan, whose middle name is Gary, has her nose and ears and his 24-year-old dad’s forehead and now they’re back at home everyone is queuing up for a cuddle.

He is the couple’s first child.

Staff presented Jordan with a commemorative Babygro acknowledging him as the first baby boy born at the MLU.

Rickell Bailey, MLU manager, said: “Sunday was my first shift clinically since the opening of the MLU - and what a pleasure it was.

"My heart felt fulfilled being part of this magical journey with new parents Libby-Michele and Nathaneal."

Zareen Ghaffa-Manan, maternity support worker, added: "It was a calming atmosphere. I was happy to have been a part of the first birth on the MLU.

“The midwives I was working with were amazing and supportive. It was a great experience."

The MLU, which reopened last Monday, was previously a standalone site and feedback shared with Walsall’s Maternity and Neonatal Voices Partnership, as well as via a survey, showed that families would prefer an onsite centre.

Moving the MLU next to the hospital’s maternity unit means that more birth choices can be offered to a greater number of women.

Within the previous unit, only low-risk women – with strict criteria – were able to use the service.

These criteria can now be expanded and mean women and babies who may have complications as their labour and birth progress have rapid access to staff who are able to support urgent care.

The MLU offers one-to-one care in labour, three birth pool rooms with en-suites, breastfeeding support, parent education, reflexology and LED lighting.