Warning over fly-tipping by shops in Walsall

Businesses and residents on Nottingham Drive have had to endure the sight of rubbish being constantly ditched on the land, prompting action from Walsall Council to try to combat it.

The authority took ownership of the land and made improvements with a new car park and road surfacing.

But ward councillor Adam Hicken said repeated incidents were still taking place despite enforcement investigations last year and warnings being issued.

This week, the latest fly-tipping has been cleared and extra measures such as daily inspections, warning signs and new, bigger bins for residents have been put in place.