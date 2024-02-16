Locals' fond memories of Walsall menswear shop as it closes doors for good

Duncan James Menswear was a 'staple of the town' for over six decades, dressing wedding guests, Cheltenham fans, and even a Swiss rock band called the Hillbilly Moon Explosion.

A sign on the door of the old industrial building, which sits next door to high-end Indian eatery Five Rivers, reads: "Please be aware that Duncan James Menswear has ceased trade. Any enquiries should be addressed to Currie Young Ltd at sjc@currieyoung.com, or 01782394500."

The same message pops up on the shop's website.

A final Facebook post on the shop's page was shared on December 16 last year but did not mention it's impending closure, just that there was a sale on shirts.

People have shared their fond memories of the shop, described by one as the 'last embers of Walsall's yesteryear'.

One Walsall resident said: "You're not from Walsall if you didn't get your wedding suits from there."

Another commented: "Sad but inevitable, I don't know anyone who goes into Walsall anymore unless it's essential. I prefer to remember the town I knew than go there and come back sad."

One local customer said: "So sad to loose such a shop. When we needed black trousers and jacket for a funeral it was the only place to get them in Walsall. Hires wedding suits for men there too. What a shame. Will be greatly missed."

"What sad news. My husband was a customer for many years, and our son also had suits from them. The staff were so warm and friendly, and provided a wonderful personalised service which you won’t find online. I am so sad for them," another comment read.