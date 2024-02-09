New unit plan given go-ahead

Walsall Council’s planning committee granted outline planning permission to Corbally Group to construct a unit on land known as the ‘Bescot Triangle’, off Bescot Road.

As well as the main development, the project will also involve the creation of an access road and storage area on the site.

During the consultation process, seven objections were received with people raising issues such as noise, dust, increased traffic, pollution and negative impact on wildlife.

And a report to Thursday’s committee said the loss of the open space did trigger an objection under current planning policy.

But officers said the benefits of the scheme, including the employment creation, and the fact some space will be maintained meant the plan could be supported.

Committee chairman Mike bird said: “I feel this is planning at its best in as much that they’ve adopted a pragmatic approach on a policy in place probably 15/20 years ago.

“This is a vacant piece of land which is not very good. It is a brownfield site and, to be fair, it is unlikely the public right of way has ever been used. Having said that, it is being reserved.

“It is an opportunity to bring forward an industrial site which will create employment.”

Committee member Councillor Aftab Nawaz added: : “The piece of land, you can’t really envisage it being used for something else and it’s good that someone has come forward to develop the land.

“The fact it will create jobs is a bonus for us so I’m fully supportive of it.”

Planning committee members voted unanimously in favour to grant the scheme at Thursday’s meeting.