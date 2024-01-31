Call for sites launched to realise residents dreams

Walsall Council's Call for Sites, which launched on Wednesday has invited the public to submit their ideas and thoughts to the local authority to help shape the future of the Walsall Borough.

The call for action, which operates through the Walsall Borough Local Plan, may include ideas for sites that could be suitable for new buildings, homes, jobs, community use – or land they would like to see protected.

Talking about the Call for Sites, Councillor Adrian Andrews, deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: "A call for sites will give us an opportunity to consider the proposals of local people when writing the plan.

"We want people to put forward ideas, not just for land that can be developed into houses or employment uses, but we want ideas for community specific developments too."

Residents, businesses and landowners can submit their ideas via the Council's online engagement platform, Commonplace, by dropping a pin on an interactive map and suggesting a use of a site.

Councillor Andrews continued: "We welcome ideas big or small, including potential land for green spaces, nature conservation enhancement and other community uses.

"I'd also urge anyone to submit a proposal under the previous Black Country Plan to please re-submit it on this next round."

Work on the Walsall Borough Local Plan will continue in place of the Black Country Plan which ceased production in October 2022.