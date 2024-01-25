'Serious crash' causing traffic chaos on M6, M54 and M5

National Highways announced the closure at around 9.55am on Thursday.

Motorists have been further warned that two of four lanes on the M6 north, between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 10A for the M54, have also closed.

The closures come following a "serious collision" which has taken place on the M53 near to Junction one for Featherstone.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Staffordshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the M54, near Junction one, in South Staffordshire.

"Officers are urging motorists to find alternative routes where possible whilst we continue to work at the scene alongside colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service."

Heavy traffic can be seen piling up at Junction 10A as a result of the incident.

Traffic can be seen tailing back at Junction 10A on the M6. Pic: National Highways

Delays can also be seen building on the M6 North, with congestion tailing back to Junction 8 for the M5.

National Highways has issued the following diversion route

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol

Continue on the M6 northbound to J12 and take the exit

At the roundabout, take the first exit on to the A5 westbound and continue to the A5/A449 junction

At the junction, take the A449 southbound and continue to the M54

Rejoin the M54 at J2

Road users have been advised to expect disruption and allow extra journey time.

The Express and Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for more information.