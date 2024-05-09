Walsall hair transplant service to remain in special measures after health inspectors find series of concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has given the rating to AIG Aesthetic Care in Goodall Street, Walsall, and taken further action to protect people following an inspection in February.

AIG Aesthetic Care is operated by AIG Aesthetic Care Ltd and offers cosmetic hair transplant surgery and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment.

PRP is a treatment aimed at stimulating hair growth by injecting someone’s own blood cells into the scalp.

CQC previously inspected last September, and due to concerns, took action to suspend the service.

Another inspection was carried out a month later in October to check on the progress of improvements which health inspectors had told them to make.

Inspectors found some improvements so when the suspension end date passed the company was again able to provide the treatments regulated by CQC.

Although at the latest inspection in February, significant concerns remained about infection control, people’s safety and the leadership at the service.

The overall rating, as well as how safe, effective and well-led the service is, has again been rated inadequate.

Being responsive has been re-rated requires improvement and caring has improved from inadequate to requires improvement.

A report, which has been published today following the February inspection, said the premises and equipment were not safely managed and presented a number of infection risks.

Inspectors said medicines management processes "did not meet national standards and presented a significant risk to people".

The report said: "The service did not ensure the privacy and dignity of patients and information management processes for the use of CCTV were not fit for purpose."

Risks CQC had previously told them to address remained as there was a "lack of competence and understanding" from them about recognising and responding to risks.

However, it said staff provided consistent follow-up care after treatment and worked with people to meet their expectations.

The service will be kept under close review by the CQC, which is also taking 'further regulatory action'.

AIG Aesthetic Care has been contacted for comment.