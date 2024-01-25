Jonathan Ross sends sparkling jacket and note to inspirational Walsall Manor volunteer of 22 years

Andy Brown has been a hard-working, familiar face around the Manor hospital for 22 years, and last year was honoured with a Patient Champion Award.

The former elderly patients nurse was forced into early retirement due to a long-term neurological condition which affected his confidence, anxiety and mobility.

Whilst on a volunteering shift at the Manor hospital last week, the 60-year-old caught a glimpse of Jonathan Ross's sparkly black jacket on ITV's The Masked Singer, which was showing on TV, and he 'absolutely loved it'.

"After I retired from nursing due to ill health, I went onto college and studied performance and stage production," he said. "I enjoy watching The Masked Singer because I'm fascinated by the costumes they wear.

"My eye caught Jonathan's lovely black jacket, and I wondered where he had got it from – I didn't know whether it was specially made or not, but I really loved it."

Andy's friend, Salmena Hasood-Khan, messaged Mr Ross on social media platform X – though neither of them thought he'd reply.

"He actually did reply," Andy said. "He asked Salmena why she was so keen to know, and she told him about me and all the charity work I've done over the years."

Mr Ross then asked permission for Andy's address so he could send him the jacket as a gift.

"When Salmena told me that, I thought she was joking," Andy continued. "I said come off it, you're having me on!"

Andy donated £200 to Well Wishers today on his birthday. Pictured with colleague Georgie Westley.

A week later, a parcel arrived with special delivery – inside was the jacket and a postcard that read: "Hi Andy! Enjoy the jacket! Jonathan x"

"The man must be a multi-millionaire, but that's not the point. He was kind enough to do this and he didn't have to.

"I asked if I can give him something back, but he said no. He did, however, say that I could make a donation to a charity of my choice if I wanted to."

Today, Andy was joined by his smiling colleagues as he made a £200 donation to Manor hospital's charity, Well Wishers, donned in his glistening new garment.

He added a heartfelt message: "I try not to let my illnesses get me down, and I always try to support people. It is my pleasure to give to other people. I suppose that's why I became a nurse. To the best of my ability, I will always care for people."