Road safety petition started by family of man killed by drunk driver rockets in numbers

The petition by Lola Chapman, whose brother Harry died in a crash in October 2022, has been signed by more than 1,550 people since it was started on Sunday, January 21.

Harry Chapman was just two weeks away from celebrating his 21st birthday when Scott Gorey’s Jaguar XF struck his silver Ford Fiesta on Aldridge Road in Streetly in Walsall while more than twice over the legal limit and driving at 97mph.

Gorey was jailed for 11 years and three months and must serve two-thirds of the term before release, while also being banned from driving for 13 years and six months.

The road where the accident happened has a 30mph speed limit and Ms Chapman said she had details of 10 non-fatal incidents on the road since 2020, with her brother's death being the 11th incident.

She said the petition was about making the road safer and said that although Streetly councillors were adding speed bumps and crossings, she felt more could be done.

She said: "They've already said they're going to be implementing speed bumps and, I think, three crossings, but I personally don't think that's enough.

"I think there need to be mirrors on the junctions coming out onto the Aldridge Road, better lighting, speed cameras and more signage with the speed limit as it's a road with very poor visibility."

Lola and Harry's mother Claire said that the petition had also come about after she felt that Lola was struggling to get her point across with councillors in Streetly.

Lola Chapman said the petition was about honouring the memory of her brother Harry

She said: "Lola had been emailing the councillors and not getting very far with them and the last message she had was come to Streetly library or escalate it, so that's when she took it into her own hands and said she would do a petition.

"What I said to her was that without the general public behind you, you're just a voice, but after seeing how many people have signed the petition, it's got to a point where I think she'll have to be listened to by them.

"The number of people who have signed this petition is phenomenal and shows just how many people want this, plus it has brought up comments from people about serious incidents and fatalities that we might not even know about and that this road is a really bad one for drivers and pedestrians."

For Lola, the petition was a way of getting her point across and making sure that no one went through what she and her family had gone through and she had this to say about people signing it.

She said: "Why risk speeding when you could be putting someone's life in danger?

"I'd ask for people to look at the picture on the petition as it is an accurate aftermath of what drunk speeding driving can cause.

"If people were to drive not under the influence and at the speed limit, a lot more peoples lives would be saved.

"You could sign the petition in two minutes and it'll be another step closer to making sure no one else loses someone."

To find out more about the petition and to sign it, go to chng.it/j8C5vrfHpH