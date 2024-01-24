Walsall father accused of murdering baby used offensive word to describe son in front of shocked grandparents

David Hollick, 29, of Primley Avenue, Alumwell, Walsall, denies murdering his six-month-old son Kairo Jax Hollick, who died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital on February 12, 2020. Kairo died days after suffering a non-survivable brain injury, at least two skull fractures and a fracture to his right arm.

Giving evidence for the prosecution on Tuesday, Kairo's maternal grandfather Justin Johnson said Hollick had called the baby an offensive name in front of him and his wife Sharon when they picked him up from the defendant's home in October 2019.

Mr Johnson said: "We went to pick up the children and got there at about 12.30pm. David came out to hand over the children.

"We asked how they had been and David said the older child had been okay, but Kairo had been 'a little ****'. I was shocked, but I thought he was a little stressed because he may have been up all night looking after him.