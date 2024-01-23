Walsall industrial estate firms evacuated after reports of unexploded bomb

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a suspected unexploded bomb on Westgate industrial estate, Aldridge, Walsall.

The bomb, which was reportedly discovered at around 2pm on Tuesday, led to several businesses around the area being evacuated as police responded to the incident.

Talking to the Express & Star, Mandy Haynes, whose partner works at one of the evacuated businesses, said: "The police were rang when it was discovered and they confirmed it was an unexploded bomb.

"They told everyone that they needed to leave and evacuated everyone."

The woman said the discovery was a surprise, however also noted that everything seemed under control.

Mandy continued: "It was a bit of a surprise, my partner just rang me and said he was coming home because they found a bomb.

"The police said that a bomb squad are coming, they seem to be really on top of it so we aren't too worried."

Emergency services are still at the scene.

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.