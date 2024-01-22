Major development on 40 acres in Walsall moves step closer as land cleared
A significant hurdle for a huge transformation of more than 40 acres of land which has sat empty for more than 20 years has been cleared.
A proposal for the first phase of Spark, previously known as Phoenix 10, off Reservoir Place, Walsall, has been given the go-ahead by Walsall Council planning officers.
The project involves the creation of industrial employment space to let and create more than 1,000 new jobs in the area.
The first phase is about creating an internal spine road and installing a first substation which will serve the individual plots that are being created there.