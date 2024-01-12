Shocking traffic cam footage shows moment lorry blows tyre and ploughs through M6 barrier

The video, released by police, shows the moment a lorry's tyre blew out causing the vehicle to surge across the carriageway and through a barrier.

All lanes have now reopened following the incident, but traffic was stopped for hours on Thursday on the southbound carriageway between Junction 7 for Walsall and Junction 6 due to a major collision.

The barrier needed repairing and it took some time for the lorry involved in the incident to be recovered.

The lorry came to a stop, and the driver was very lucky.

But all lanes had reopened by 2.30am on Friday, according to National Highways.

An image of the incident taken by a traffic cam also shows how dramatic the crash was.

Photograph courtesy National Highways West Midlands.

According to reports, the driver was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

Police confirmed the driver "was very fortunate to get out alive with minor injuries" and urged people to "check your tyres regularly for yours and everyone’s else’s safety."