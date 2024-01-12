Police appeal launched to find man wanted for explicit photos

Walsall Police have released an image of Stephen Page on social media to ask for help finding the 33-year-old from Walsall.

The force has asked that if anyone has seen them, they should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Stephen Page?

"The 33-year-old, from Walsall is wanted for sharing private explicit photographs.

"Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked contact us via LiveChat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/37011/24."