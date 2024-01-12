Dramatic image shows severity of M6 crash which closed motorway
All lanes have now reopened following a crash and fuel spill on the M6.
Traffic was stopped on the southbound carriageway between Junction 7 for Walsall and Junction 6 due to a major collision.
The barrier needed repairing and it took some time for the lorry involved in the incident to be recovered.
But all lanes had reopened by 2.30am, according to National Highways: West Midlands.
An image of the incident taken by a traffic cam shows how dramatic the crash was.
However, according to reports, the driver was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.