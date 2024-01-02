New quit smoking programme aims to help Walsall residents kick the habit

The new quit smoking campaign has been launched in Walsall to help residents ditch the harmful habit and work towards reducing smoking rates across the borough.

The My SmokeFree Life app and Be Well Walsall services are being delivered by MoreLife and Maximus UK respectively and funded by Public Health Walsall to offer free, comprehensive quit smoking programmes to anyone living, working or registered with a GP in Walsall.

My SmokeFree Life offers a 12-week programme, unlocked weekly, which features a personalised quit plan based on the individual’s needs and preferences.

It also provides daily motivational content and tips to curb cravings while tracking progress.

This stop smoking campaign aligns with Walsall Council's wider approach to tobacco control and the We are Walsall 2040 Borough Plan which aims to help residents to lead more active, fulfilling and independent lives and get timely support.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces, said: "We know quitting smoking can be challenging.

"This is why we are offering a range of free local resources to help you achieve your smoke-free goals in 2024.

"The My SmokeFree App provides a wealth of personalised guidance, weekly content, tips, and support at your fingertips.

“We also want you to know you are not alone. Our team at Be Well Walsall are also on hand to help you breathe easy, break free from smoking in 2024 and beyond.”

Residents can also access support from Be Well Walsall digitally, face-to-face or over the phone.

This includes achievable goal setting, personalised one-to-one coaching and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) plans.

To find out more, visit the Be Well Walsall website at bww.maximusuk.co.uk, call 01922 444044, email bewellwalsall@maximusuk.co.uk for stop smoking advice.

The My SmokeFree Life app is available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play or via mysmokefreelifewalsall.co.uk.