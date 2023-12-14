Police issue picture of man after car stolen in Walsall
Police have issued an image of a man who officers want to speak to after a car was stolen in Walsall.
West Midlands Police said the vehicle was taken from Lowbridge Close, Willenhall, on October 25.
The car has since been recovered bearing false registration plates.
The force has now released a picture of a man who officers want to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who recognises him should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101 quoting 20/942552/23.