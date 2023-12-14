Kind-hearted Bonnie, 7, makes loom bands and sweet cones to raise £307 for poorly children

Bonnie raised a total of £307 from making loom bands and sweet cones which she sold to friends and family and via a GoFundMe page.

With the money raised, she bought bags of toys for youngsters who will be spending Christmas at Walsall Manor Hospital.

Loom bands are small, colourful rings of plastic or rubber that can be joined together to make bracelets or necklaces and a popular craze among children.

Bonnie came to the Manor Hospital with her mum Kelly Worrallo to present the toys to Well Wishers, Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s charity, for staff who will distribute them to the children on the wards.

“I decided to raise money for poorly children in hospital because they might not get many presents at Christmas,” said Bonnie.

“I’ve made loom bands and sweet cones and sold them to buy them presents and I hope it makes them happy.”

Kelly said: “I’m very proud of Bonnie for what she has done. Everywhere we go she wants to help people and her manners are impeccable.

“I asked her what she wants for Christmas and she said she didn’t want anything, so she suggested she gives presents to people in hospital instead. Poorly children will now benefit from her generosity, which is great.”

Jayne Rogers, play specialist on accident and emergency, and Toni Harris, play facilitator on Ward 21, said: “It’s overwhelming what Bonnie has done – the children will appreciate this so much when they open their gifts.

“We thank Bonnie so much for her efforts for thinking of the children, especially at this time of year. Children don’t like to be in hospital at any time and it can be a lonely, difficult time, so these donations mean so much. It’s very kind of her.”

Georgie Westley, Well Wishers’ fundraising manager, said: “What a lovely young lady and what a wonderful gesture!

"Bonnie is probably our youngest fundraiser this year too. Well done to her.”