Concerns over illegal vapes sold to children

Walsall Council’s cabinet agreed to adopt a revised Tobacco Control Plan 2023 to 2027 which aims to cut the number of residents smoking or vaping in the borough.

But at a meeting on Wednesday, members said the illicit tobacco trade was having a major harmful impact on Walsall people, especially youngsters.

The new plan will see the council work with the Safer Walsall Borough Partnership and focus on key aims such as agencies working together, enhanced local regulation and enforcement, preventing people from starting smoking and targeting those in greatest need of support.

A report to cabinet said Walsall said smoking prevalence amongst adults in Walsall is at 13.8 per cent – higher than the England average of 12.7 per cent.

It is estimated smoking in Walsall costs £106.4 million in costs such as healthcare, productivity loss, social care and damage from fires while revenue from cigarettes and hand rolled tobacco taxation brings in about £48.3 million.

Between September 2021 and September 2023, council enforcement officers seized 20,224 illegal vapes, 392,917 illegal cigarettes and 199.05kg

of illegal hand rolling tobacco.

Whilst data on smoking amongst youngsters in Walsall is limited, the report said there were concerns about a national rise in the level of vaping from 13.9 per cent in 2020 and 20.5 per cent this year.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader resilient communities, said: “It’s more than just reducing reliance and dependence on tobacco, which is the public health arm.

“(It is) also the harmful element are linked to more significant crimes and some of the issues we see as a community.

“Everything from loose tobacco, counterfeit cigarettes and we all know the consequences particularly of vaping on young children.

“It is good the Government is finally listening. It is timely our motion went through calling for tougher action on vaping and then the Government reacted.

“There’s always a nervousness in Government when they are looking at tax revenue associated with the industry so there is a balance to be had.,

“But that said, we know the thrust of our work is around the harmful effects to adults and children.”

Council leader Mike Bird added: “It wasn’t so many years ago when you used to see the man on the horse advertising Marlboro cigarettes and thought it was good for you.

“We soon found out that wasn’t right and now we’ve got the same situation where youngsters as young as 11 and 12 are being sold illicit vapes, some of those which are dangerous and full of chemicals.

“We don’t know, at this time, what dangers they are doing to their lungs and their body.

“Only time will tell but it’s something we should stamp out and make sure those selling to underage children are prosecuted to the level of the law.”