Dancehall club could become a HMO

Applicants Simviraj Ltd have put forward the proposal for The Lost Lounge, which is based on the first floor of the historic Victorian Arcade shopping centre.

If Walsall Council planning officers give the go-ahead for the proposal, it would see the existing dancefloors converted into nine separate apartments.

When it was open, the club hosted a range of different nights for fans of a variety of music genres including Two Tone, reggae, punk, Motown and Northern Soul.

But, in the application, representatives for the developer said the premises have been empty since May this year and was in a poor state of repair.

They added the new HMO would enable people to live in Walsall town centre and provide a boost for the area.

Agents BEJJ Limited said: “The property is a listed building which is being used in general as a commercial property with some residential housing.

“The first floor overlooks shop frontages inside Victoria Arcade on the west side and Lower Hall Lane on the east.

“The floor consists of a dance floor, toilets, kitchen facilities and storage. (It) is currently empty and in poor state of repair

“This planning application is for a change of use from the current commercial status to a nine dwellings HMO.

“The new rooms and facilities on the first floor are to be built and soft furnishings, and other facilities added for the use of the tenants.

“The clients confirms that they have not undertaken any building works as the current room layout is as when the property was purchased by the clients.

“The change of use will enable tenants to reside in Walsall town centre and make use of the amenities in the town, which is good for local area, business, and the environment, due to less journey’s required to access the services in Walsall.

“The property will have new fire and security alarms fitted with emergency lighting and all will be certified and included in an HMO licence application to be submitted following completion of the works.”

A heritage statement, by Integrated Designs & Associates Ltd, concluded the redevelopment within the listed building would have a ‘minimal but positive impact’ on the area.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the plan in the new year.