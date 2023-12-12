Spectacular paperchain reaches a quarter-of-a-mile long in giant feat for Black Country hospice

The chain was created by Acorns Children’s Hospice, which has a base in Walsall, and wound its way around the grounds of the University of Birmingham with giant links to represent each of the families the charity has supported over the past year.

The tribute symbolised the unique bond the charity has with the children and families it supports, and the crucial link the community plays in helping Acorns continue its lifeline care.

It was created as part of the the charity’s Stronger Together at Christmas appeal.

Staff and volunteers making the giant paperchain

Trevor Johnson, chief executive at Acorns, said: “Making this paperchain was a huge and collaborative feat and recognised the amazing work done by our committed staff, volunteers and the community in helping us continue to provide our vital care for local children and support for their families.

“The 973 links represent each and every family that Acorns has supported over the last 12 months, and the chain symbolises the unbreakable bond we have with those who rely on our lifeline care.

“Every person that supports Acorns is a crucial link in ensuring families caring for life limited and life threatened children never face their journey alone, and this chain shows that we are stronger together and can make a real difference to the families who need us. When a child’s life is limited, these bonds are even more precious.”

Acorns chief executive Trevor Johnson, director of fundraising Vicki Rowles, chief operating officer Matt Bullock and head of marketing Frances Mann

The Williams family, who were guests of honour for the event, have shared their brave and heartbreaking story as part of the Acorns Christmas Appeal.

They lost their son Ben in 2019 after he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour, and shortly afterwards their second son Reuben was also discovered to have a completely unconnected, life limiting condition.

Mum Jo and dad Sam said that, with Acorns, they are allowed to be ‘just parents’ and there is always someone at the charity to talk to who understands what they are going through.

They said: “We genuinely don’t know what we would’ve done without Acorns. We can’t believe there are places still around the country that don’t have access to organisations like it.

“Acorns, for us, is the difference between sinking or swimming. It’s a place where we know we can talk about anything. When the unimaginable happens, they are incredible.”

The family joined a host of volunteers from Secure Trust Bank, one of the charity’s largest partners, along with Acorns colleagues and representatives during the event.

The chain was created in just under three hours and snaked through the university and the Green Heart, watched on by university staff and members of the public.

The Joseph Chamberlain Memorial Clock Tower on the University of Birmingham site – known as Old Joe clock tower – was also lit up in Acorns ’orange’ throughout the evening as an extra a show of support by the university.

Mr Johnson added: “Today wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing support of University of Birmingham who allowed us to create this spectacle in their beautiful grounds. It was especially moving to see Old Joe glow orange in honour of our Stronger Together Christmas Appeal.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 750 children across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands, and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Acorns needs around £30,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of that amount coming from generous donations and fundraising by the community.

Find out how you can help Acorns be stronger together this Christmas for children and families by visiting acorns.org.uk/christmastogether