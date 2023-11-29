Walsall to build community orchards and micro woods after receiving grant

It has been given £63,000 from the Coronation Living Heritage Fund, administered by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The fund aims to support initiatives that enhance the natural heritage of an area and promote community engagement.

The council is now actively seeking participation from schools, allotment groups, and other community organisations interested in planting a community orchard.

It plans to distribute a variety of fruit and nut species to these groups, accompanied by expert guidance on planting and caring for the trees.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for Wellbeing, Leisure and Public Spaces at Walsall Council said: ""We are thrilled to embark on this exciting venture to enhance our local environment and strengthen community connections.

"The King's coronation in May held great significance for Walsall residents, and what better way to pay tribute than by establishing cleaner air and improving our natural heritage, ensuring future generations can enjoy the benefits.

"The generous funding from the heritage fund enables us to bring a variety of fruit and nut species to different community groups, fostering a sense of shared responsibility for our green spaces."

The council’s rewilding officers will provide support throughout the process, offering ongoing advice for volunteers and care for the orchards and micro woods.

"This collaborative effort aims to create vibrant, thriving green spaces that benefit the entire community.

Community members interested in volunteering, participating in local tree planting schemes, or establishing community orchards can contact Emma Buck at emma.buck@walsall.gov.uk.