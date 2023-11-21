Walsall cafe preparing for great gelato giveaway on Black Friday

More than 20 flavours will be available at Creams Cafe on Wolverhampton Street this Friday, from noon until 7pm.

With Creams predicting that over 100,000 scoops will be given away on Black Friday, all guests have to do is pick their preferred gelato or sorbet, which are all hand-crafted.

Flavours range from coconut and coffee, salted caramel to speculoos, and banoffee to bubblegum.

There are also vegan options available.