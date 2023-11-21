Police issue update on cause of Walsall flat blaze where man found dead

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze on Wednesbury Road at around 4am on Monday morning.

Pictures show the damage caused to the flat following the blaze

West Midlands Police has since launched an investigation over the fire after a man, who was in his 30s, was found dead at the scene.

Police said the scene remained cordoned off this morning.

A police spokeswoman said: "The scene remains cordoned off and is challenging for the fire service to access due to a collapsed floor, therefore the cause of the fire has not yet been established."

Firefighters remained on the site on Monday afternoon

Usually busy with traffic, Wednesbury Road was closed off to cars on Monday, with a nearby school, Hillary Primary School, announcing on its website that it had closed due to a "police incident".

Anyone with information about the fire has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101 quoting log 371 of 20/11.