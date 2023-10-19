Walsall golfers get in the swing of things to raise money for cause close to their heart

The president of Walsall Golf Club Steve Ellis with members and Stan Ball Centre staff, celebrate the money raised for the centre

Two senior members of Walsall Golf Club Richard Lowe and Joan Whitehouse both had serious strokes in the last two years and spent time at the Stan Ball Centre where they and their families received respite care and support.

The centre has suffered from funding cuts and needs outside help from charitable donors to go on providing their daycare programmes.

With the centre having helped people from the club, it was decided to donate money from the president's fund to the centre and a cheque for £3,105 to them was presented by Walsall Golf Club president Steve Ellis who chose the cause.

The money was raised from a men's v ladies' captains game between Tim Behague and Steph Haynes and various other activities throughout the year

Steph said senior team captain Gary Muckley and lady president Val Rutter were both also instrumental in the fundraising and it was a cause close to the club members' hearts.

She said: "Richard and Joan are long standing members of the club and when they had their stokes received a lot of care and support from the centre so we were delighted to hand over the cheque to the Stan Ball Centre which will support the work they do."

Eleanor Boycott from Bloxwich Community Partnership which runs the centre said: "We are thrilled to be chosen by Walsall Golf Club as their charity.

"At the Stan Ball Centre we provide care and support to people from across the borough.

"Our fully supported daycare programme provides a full day of activities, friendship and fun while ensuring our clients care needs are met in a dignified and sensitive way.