Police appeal for information after 15-year-old girl goes missing

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Have you seen Favour?
West Midlands Police say that Favour could be in Walsall or Birmingham and the force are concerned for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket and grey leggings.

If you see Favour, call 999 immediately quoting PID number 394762.

