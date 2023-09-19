Shopkeeper forced to pay £3,000 after selling child single cigarette for £1

The shopkeeper was selling single cigarettes out of a tin

Mohammed Noori, from KNN News, Park Street, pleaded guilty for selling cigarettes to a 16-year-old volunteer after charging £1 for the single snout.

The retailer was fined £1,666 and ordered to pay £666 in surcharges and £761.31 in court costs, totalling £3,093.31.

Mr Noori was also fined £80 and ordered to pay £330 in court costs totalling £410, The court ruled that the full amount to be paid in 14 days and as a collection order.

Walsall Council’s Trading Standards sent the child to the shop wearing a covert camera after receiving intelligence that cigarettes were being sold to children.

The volunteer, who was wearing a covert camera, entered the store on February 4 and asked to buy a single cigarette. The cigarette was sold to them for £1 without any age verification being carried out. The cigarette was also sold from a cigar tin containing loose cigarettes.

Walsall Trading Standards Service visited the store on January 4 to provide advice, leaflets and posters regarding age restricted products including cigarettes.

The court also heard that Alan Aziz, the Director of RK Groceries Ltd, was previously convicted in 2019 for selling single cigarettes to children from KNN News.

Lord Michael Bichard, Chair of National Trading Standards, said: “This is a clear message to retailers that selling cigarettes to underage children will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our partners to crack down on this illegal activity and protect children from the harmful effects of smoking.”

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader for Resilient Communities at Walsall Council, said: “We are committed to protecting children from the dangers of smoking.

"The supply of individual cigarettes to children is of particular concern as single cigarettes are not accompanied by necessary health warnings and are sold at ‘pocket money prices’ encouraging children to develop damaging smoking habits."