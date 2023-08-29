New leading figure for health in Walsall appointed

Walsall Council has appointed Nadia Inglis as Interim Director of Public Health

Walsall Council has appointed Nadia Inglis as Interim Director of Public Health, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the council.

Ms Inglis is a Fellow of the Faculty of Public Health with an MBChB from Bristol, and a Masters in Public Health from the University of Warwick.

She joined Walsall Council at the end of November 2022 as a Consultant in Public Health, with a lead for inequalities, substance misuse and mental wellbeing.

She previously worked at Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council as a Consultant in Public Health and lead for Health Protection, where she had a significant role in leading and supporting the pandemic response.

Councillor Gary Flint, Portfolio Holder for Wellbeing, Leisure and Public Spaces at Walsall Council, said: "I am delighted that Nadia will be taking up the role as interim director of Public Health in Walsall.

"Nadia has a vast range of experience working in different areas of health and as a Consultant for Public Health in Coventry, Warwickshire and recently here in Walsall.

"I am looking forward to working with Nadia to help us make Walsall a healthier place to live.”

Ms Inglis said: “I am honoured to be taking up the role of Interim Director of Public Health for Walsall.

"I am absolutely aware of the public health and system challenges we face in the borough, and across the Black Country.

"This is an exciting time for Walsall, with the We are Walsall 2040 borough plan having now been adopted, and significant plans for regeneration.

“The Black Country is important to me personally, having been born and brought up in Wolverhampton, and I will be proud, along with our excellent Public Health team, to continue to serve our local communities in my new role.”