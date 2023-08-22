Walsall woman to hit the streets in Caribbean heat for Jamaican Reggae Marathon

Lynne dreams of one day moving to Negril and setting up her own charity

Lynne Peart will descend on the start line in the Jamaican town of Negril on December 3 to take part in the Reggae Marathon in hopes of raising money for a nearby animal sanctuary, Negril Pup Rescue.

The 55-year-old has been regularly visiting Negril since the 1990s, and one day hopes to move there permanently and set up her own veterinary clinic called Safe Paws Negril.

Animal-lover Lynne has been training five times a week ahead of the race in December, and said she anticipates the most challenging part will be the heat from the Jamaican sun.

She said: "The actual race kicks off just before sunrise so we will probably be running for about 20 minutes as it starts to get light but once the sun comes out, believe me, it's going to be mighty warm.

"I haven't done [the Reggae Marathon] before because I've either left Jamaica just before it's happened or got there as it's finished.

"Last year was the first one after Covid so it had gone out my mind a little bit and then I was sitting there and thought 'I wonder when the Reggae Marathon is this year' and I saw the date and thought 'I've got to do this'."

Lynne, who is the owner of a women's clothing shop called Label Store based in Walsall town centre, is currently training to be a dog groomer in the hopes of fulfilling her dreams of moving to Negril and helping animals in need.

She added: "Negril particularly has a really big issue with stray dogs and cats and the one thing that is really missing in Negril is veterinary services so I've been working for a couple of years to raise enough money myself to buy a small piece of land, to get registered as a charity and build a clinic.

"I want to help animals and the other charities in the area that are helping animals – they are more sanctuaries so they spend a fortune on vet fees.

"I've been planning this for 10 years probably but each time I go I see gaps of what is needed with the animals. My daughter has left home and now it's time for me to live my dream."

To help Lynne in her fundraising effort, go to gofundme.com/f/negril-pup-rescue.