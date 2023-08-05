Tributes to Walsall community champion who 'hated injustice' and helped people for decades

Caroline Crolley

Caroline Crolley, from Pelsall, passed away on July 25 after an illnes. The long-standing union worker was a member of many community groups in the Walsall and wider Black Country area.

She worked with the UNITE union for 31 years, after starting as a regional officer for the TGWU before it merged with Amicus,

Amongst her achievements with UNITE were fighting the pay cut for employees of Chamberlain and Hill Castings in Walsall and campaigning for former employees of the Focus DIY chain to receive up to £2,500 each in compensation.

She was a long standing trustee of the Green Rivers Community Association in Walsall which runs play schemes, workshops and youth clubs for children.

In 2011 she helped them win a battle over their right to stay at their then premises in Green Rock Lane, Blakenall and was active in taking the children out on day trips and for activities

Nicola Watts from the association said: "She played a massive part in our community for many years. Most people would remember her from her time working at Dartmouth Youth Club and then moving on the Green Rivers.

"Caroline had a heart of gold and always got involved in everything around the group and association. She will be very missed by us all and will remain in our hearts forever."

As well as her community and union work she raised money for charities across the Black Country and supported many Easter Egg and Christmas toy appeals. She also championed women's rights including supporting the Walsall Black Sisters Collective (BSC).

Caroline Crolley

Maureen Lewis, chief executive officer of the BSC said: "Caroline worked with many organisations in the 20 years I knew her and she hated injustice but loved the community and that will be reflected in the lives she touched."

Tyrone Fowles, regional organiser for UNITE Birmingham said: "Caroline was a passionate trade unionist, who dedicated her life to support our members through times of great difficulty, and she did so with true compassion and commitment.

"She supported members from every sector, and every walk of life, ultimately specialising in the engineering, manufacturing and steel sector.

"Caroline also served as the regional union representative for her colleagues in the West Midlands for many years, which is a reflection of the high regard she was held in by her peers.

"The union sends our condolences to the Caroline’s family, she was a credit the Union movement, it was our privilege to have served alongside her."